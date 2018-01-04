Reviewing Wec Acquisition (TEG) and The Competition

Wec Acquisition (NYSE: TEG) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Multiline Utilities” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Wec Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Wec Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Wec Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wec Acquisition 11.28% 15.70% 4.69% Wec Acquisition Competitors 8.72% 9.04% 2.60%

This table compares Wec Acquisition and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wec Acquisition N/A N/A 21.16 Wec Acquisition Competitors $6.18 billion $1.36 billion 443.48

Wec Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wec Acquisition. Wec Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wec Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wec Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Wec Acquisition Competitors 345 1017 862 6 2.24

As a group, “Multiline Utilities” companies have a potential upside of 11.88%. Given Wec Acquisition’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wec Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of shares of all “Multiline Utilities” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wec Acquisition competitors beat Wec Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Wec Acquisition Company Profile

Integrys Energy Group, Inc. is an energy holding company, which provides regulated natural gas and electricity, non-regulated renewable energy, and compressed natural gas products and services. The Company operates through four segments: natural gas utility, electric utility, electric transmission investment, and holding company and other. The natural gas utility segment includes the operations of Minnesota Energy Resources Corporation, Michigan Gas Utilities Corporation, North Shore Gas Company, The Peoples Gas Light and Coke Company and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS). The electric utility segment includes the electric utility operations of WPS. The electric transmission investment segment includes its 34% interest in American Transmission Company LLC. The holding company and other segment include the operations of the Integrys Energy Group holding company, Integrys Transportation Fuels, LLC, WPS Power Development LLC and the Peoples Energy, LLC holding company.

Receive News & Ratings for Wec Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wec Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.