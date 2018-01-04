Reviewing Quaker Chemical (KWR) and Ingevity (NGVT)

Quaker Chemical (NYSE: KWR) and Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Ingevity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quaker Chemical 5.93% 15.43% 9.20% Ingevity 9.86% 58.14% 12.09%

This table compares Quaker Chemical and Ingevity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quaker Chemical $746.66 million 2.70 $61.40 million $3.55 42.66 Ingevity $908.30 million 3.27 $35.20 million $2.22 31.74

Quaker Chemical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ingevity. Ingevity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quaker Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Quaker Chemical has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingevity has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Quaker Chemical and Ingevity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quaker Chemical 0 3 0 0 2.00 Ingevity 0 0 5 0 3.00

Quaker Chemical presently has a consensus price target of $161.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.31%. Ingevity has a consensus price target of $79.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.39%. Given Ingevity’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ingevity is more favorable than Quaker Chemical.

Dividends

Quaker Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Ingevity does not pay a dividend. Quaker Chemical pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Quaker Chemical has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.0% of Quaker Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Ingevity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Quaker Chemical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Ingevity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ingevity beats Quaker Chemical on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation is a provider of process fluids, chemical specialties, and technical expertise to a range of industries, including steel, aluminum, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans and others. The Company’s segments include North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia/Pacific and South America. It develops, produces, and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products and offers chemical management services. Its products and services include rolling lubricants (used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel and by manufacturers of aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum); machining and grinding compounds (used by metalworking customers in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts, which require special treatment to enable them to tolerate the manufacturing process, achieve closer tolerance, and improve tool life), and hydraulic fluids (used by steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment).

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation is a manufacturer of specialty chemicals and high performance carbon materials. The Company is also a manufacturer of activated carbon used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Company operates through two segments: Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment primarily produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats. The Performance Chemicals segment develops, manufactures and sells a range of specialty chemicals primarily derived from co-products of the Kraft pulping process. Its products are used in a range of applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.