Reviewing Avery Dennison (AVY) & Its Peers

Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) is one of 15 public companies in the “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Avery Dennison to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Avery Dennison and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avery Dennison $6.09 billion $320.70 million 25.90 Avery Dennison Competitors $4.42 billion $182.22 million 133.44

Avery Dennison has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Avery Dennison is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Avery Dennison and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avery Dennison 0 4 4 0 2.50 Avery Dennison Competitors 87 601 408 6 2.30

Avery Dennison presently has a consensus price target of $109.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.04%. As a group, “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies have a potential upside of 4.17%. Given Avery Dennison’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avery Dennison has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Avery Dennison pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Avery Dennison pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 49.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Avery Dennison has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Avery Dennison has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avery Dennison’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Avery Dennison shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of shares of all “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Avery Dennison shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Non-Paper Containers & Packaging” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Avery Dennison and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avery Dennison 6.27% 40.52% 8.60% Avery Dennison Competitors 2.82% 22.99% 4.08%

Summary

Avery Dennison beats its rivals on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation (Avery Dennison) is engaged in the production of pressure-sensitive materials and a range of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products. The Company’s segments include Label and Graphic Materials (LGM); Retail Branding and Information Solutions (RBIS), and Industrial and Healthcare Materials (IHM). The Company’s LGM segment manufactures and sells Fasson-, JAC-, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison- and Mactac-brand graphics, and Avery Dennison-brand reflective products. The Company’s RBIS segment designs, manufactures and sells a range of branding and information solutions to retailers, brand owners, apparel manufacturers, distributors and industrial customers on a global basis. The Company’s IHM segment manufactures and sells Fasson-brand and Avery Dennison-brand tapes and fasteners, Vancive-brand medical pressure-sensitive adhesive (PSA) based materials and products, and performance polymers.

