Renaissance Investment Group LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,472 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 278.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,791,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $490,110,000 after buying an additional 4,994,846 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in TJX Companies by 1,038.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,067,319 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $221,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,767,923 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,158,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,874 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 63.5% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,667,352 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $336,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2,438.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,529,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $112,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE TJX) traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. 4,627,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $66.44 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $47,920.00, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 52.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $76.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Cowen set a $88.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.95.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc (TJX) is an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and across the world. The Company operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada and TJX International. T.J. Maxx and Marshalls chains in the United States were collectively the off-price retailer in the United States with a total of 2,221 stores, as of January 28, 2017.

