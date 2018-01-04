Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP)

Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA IWP) traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. 454,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,750. iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $98.29 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.
