Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA IWP) traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.68. 454,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,750. iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $98.29 and a 52 week high of $122.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

Get iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Renaissance Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (IWP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/renaissance-investment-group-llc-acquires-new-position-in-ishares-russell-midcap-growth-etf-iwp.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Midcap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.