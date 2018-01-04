Reinsurance Group of America (RGA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $174.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Reinsurance Group have outperformed the industry in a year. However, the company did not witness any earnings momentum for its 2017 and 2018 estimates in the last 60 days. Nonetheless, Reinsurance Group continues to benefit from a mix of organic and transactional opportunities. Its niche position in the U.S. and Canadian reinsurance markets and the expansion of its international operations and diversified earnings stream are positives. Moreover, it is poised to benefit from an improving life reinsurance pricing environment. Thus it expects operating income per share to grow 5% to 8% and operating ROE between 10% and 12% in the intermediate term. However, exposure to foreign exchange volatility, volatile Australian business and evolving capital requirements pose headwinds for the company in near term.”

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup set a $171.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.25.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE RGA ) traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.26. 249,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,900. The stock has a market cap of $10,006.46, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $121.93 and a one year high of $165.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $77,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,501.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $98,520.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,438.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,159 shares of company stock worth $326,281 in the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/reinsurance-group-of-america-rga-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) is an insurance holding company. The Company provides traditional life and health reinsurance and financial solutions with operations in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia. It has geographic-based and business-based operational segments, including U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.