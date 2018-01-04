Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Major Shareholder Sells $115,120.32 in Stock

Recro Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:REPH) major shareholder Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 12,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $115,120.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,308.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, Scp Vitalife Partners (Israel) sold 1,980 shares of Recro Pharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $18,691.20.

Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Recro Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $167.91, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of -0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 47,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 79,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,437 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 144,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Recro Pharma by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,199 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recro Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing products for hospitals and ambulatory care settings that is developing non-opioid products for treatment of serious acute pain. The Company’s lead product candidate is an injectable form of meloxicam.

