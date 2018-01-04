Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Trading Up 0%

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,775 ($90.59) and last traded at GBX 6,693 ($89.49). Approximately 1,220,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,693 ($89.49).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RB shares. Investec dropped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,150 ($95.60) to GBX 6,400 ($85.57) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($100.28) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 7,920 ($105.90) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,600 ($74.88) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($88.25) price objective (down previously from GBX 7,100 ($94.93)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 7,723.64 ($103.27).

The stock has a market cap of $47,100.00 and a PE ratio of 2,238.46.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 2,800 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,597 ($88.21) per share, with a total value of £184,716 ($246,979.54). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 2,285 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,567 ($87.81) per share, for a total transaction of £150,055.95 ($200,636.38).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

