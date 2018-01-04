Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 678 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 226.6% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $121,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $246,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 439.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $290,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,900. The company has a market capitalization of $27,530.00 and a PE ratio of 12.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $85.29 and a 12 month high of $102.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.5461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.48%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

