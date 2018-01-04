Raub Brock Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of FactSet Research Systems worth $17,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $192.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.46.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. ( NYSE FDS ) traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,850. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.09 and a 52 week high of $207.25. The stock has a market cap of $7,494.60, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $329.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.70, for a total transaction of $269,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

