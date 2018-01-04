Rapid7 (RPD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Sunday morning.

RPD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) opened at $19.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $849.10 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.87 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 115.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Vii Lp Tcv sold 102,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $1,878,183.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lee David Weiner sold 21,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $378,771.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,097,353 shares of company stock worth $20,151,788. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1,398.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 10,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a provider analytics for security and information technology (IT) operations that enable organizations to implement an analytics-driven approach to cyber security and IT operations. The Company’s analytics enable organizations to contextualize and prioritize the threats facing their physical, virtual and cloud assets, including those posed by the behaviors of their users.

