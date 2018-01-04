Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Rank Group (LON:RNK) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 265 ($3.54) price objective on the stock.

RNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.54) target price on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Rank Group (LON:RNK) traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 245.50 ($3.28). 47,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,728. Rank Group has a 1-year low of GBX 180.80 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 250 ($3.34). The stock has a market capitalization of $949.36 and a P/E ratio of 1,534.38.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Rank Group (RNK) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/rank-group-rnk-downgraded-to-hold-at-canaccord-genuity.html.

The Rank Group Plc operates gaming services in Great Britain (including the Channel Islands), Spain and Belgium. The Company’s segments include Grosvenor Casinos, Mecca and Enracha. The Company’s Grosvenor Casinos is a multi-channel casino operator in the United Kingdom. Grosvenor Casinos offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat and poker, as well as electric casino and slot machine games.

