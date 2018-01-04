R C M Technologies (RCMT) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Media headlines about R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. R C M Technologies earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 47.9493079672631 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of R C M Technologies (NASDAQ RCMT) traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.36. 52,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. R C M Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.67, a PE ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 0.19.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). R C M Technologies had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $43.83 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

R C M Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc is a provider of business and technology solutions. The Company is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to healthcare institutions and educational facilities. The Company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology (IT) and Specialty Health Care Services.

