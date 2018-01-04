Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Decreased by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE WWW ) opened at $31.62 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $3,109.62, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $330,241.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 18,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $551,561.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 396.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 13,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/q1-2018-eps-estimates-for-wolverine-world-wide-inc-www-decreased-by-analyst.html.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.