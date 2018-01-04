Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Decreased by Analyst

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued on Tuesday. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WWW. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $581.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Wolverine World Wide’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.
In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 11,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $330,241.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Gromek sold 18,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $551,561.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 396.4% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 13,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. It operates in four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, which offers Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, and Chaco footwear; Wolverine Boston Group, which offers Sperry footwear and apparel, Saucony footwear and apparel, and Keds footwear and apparel; Wolverine Heritage Group, which offers Wolverine footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and HyTest safety footwear, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group, which offers Stride Rite footwear and apparel, and its multi-brand consumer-direct businesses.
