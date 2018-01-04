Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences (PLSE) opened at $23.06 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 2.40.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Pulse Biosciences news, Director Maky Zanganeh purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.07 per share, with a total value of $92,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 22,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.79 per share, with a total value of $521,913.79. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,820,513 shares in the company, valued at $132,649,491.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Pulse Biosciences by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc, formerly Electroblate, Inc, is a development-stage medical device company using a platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling (NPES). NPES is a local and drug-free technology that utilizes nanosecond pulsed electric fields to induce cell signaling and the activation of cellular pathways in tissue.

