Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo Sells 20,833 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $1,067,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 645,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,104,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,065.70.
- On Wednesday, November 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 60,793 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,021,412.10.
- On Thursday, October 26th, Ralph Izzo sold 6,427 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $317,815.15.
- On Friday, October 13th, Ralph Izzo sold 39,960 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $1,966,032.00.
- On Thursday, October 12th, Ralph Izzo sold 79,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $3,902,493.60.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. 2,553,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,550. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.63%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 209.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.
