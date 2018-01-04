Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo Sells 20,833 Shares of Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $1,067,691.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 645,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,104,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $1,102,065.70.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 60,793 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $3,021,412.10.

On Thursday, October 26th, Ralph Izzo sold 6,427 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $317,815.15.

On Friday, October 13th, Ralph Izzo sold 39,960 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $1,966,032.00.

On Thursday, October 12th, Ralph Izzo sold 79,920 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $3,902,493.60.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.74. 2,553,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,776,550. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25,680.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 168.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 209.4% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.9% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 66.6% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.32.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo Sells 20,833 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/public-service-enterprise-group-incorporated-peg-chairman-ralph-izzo-sells-20833-shares-of-stock.html.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.