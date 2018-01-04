Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Leerink Swann lifted their target price on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get Proteostasis Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ PTI) opened at $6.00 on Friday. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 and a P/E ratio of -2.71.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.16. Proteostasis Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 93.15% and a negative net margin of 712.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 12 New bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Ll sold 504,027 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,459,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $10,500,000. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 364.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $296,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 109.6% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 125,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,451 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/proteostasis-therapeutics-pti-downgraded-by-valuengine-to-strong-sell.html.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteostasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.