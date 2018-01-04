Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Price

Press coverage about Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) has been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genworth Financial earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.0019189184764 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial (NYSE GNW) opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,612.28, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Genworth Financial has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $4.23.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Saturday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Off Wall Street began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.92.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Genworth Financial (GNW) Stock Price” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-genworth-financial-gnw-stock-price.html.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc (Genworth) is a financial security company. The Company provides insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. As of December 31, 2011, the Company had more than 15 million customers, with a presence in more than 25 countries. The Company operates in Insurance, Mortgage Insurance and Corporate and Runoff.

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.