Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund II (PML) traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.28. 200,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,400. Pimco Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $13.56.
Pimco Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The Fund invests approximately 90% of its net assets (and over 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.
