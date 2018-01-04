Philip Andrew Smith Sells 5,324 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,324 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $227,813.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,496.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ INTL) traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $799.62, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.71. INTL Fcstone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in INTL Fcstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 888,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 269,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 45,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut INTL Fcstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut INTL Fcstone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL Fcstone Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants.

