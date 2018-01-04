Philip Andrew Smith Sells 5,324 Shares of INTL Fcstone Inc (INTL) Stock

INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 5,324 shares of INTL Fcstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $227,813.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,496.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ INTL) traded up $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $799.62, a PE ratio of 140.71 and a beta of 1.71. INTL Fcstone Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91.
INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($2.24). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.
INTL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut INTL Fcstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut INTL Fcstone from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.
About INTL Fcstone
INTL Fcstone Inc is a financial services company. The Company provides financial products, and advisory and execution service. The Company operates through five segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services (CES). The Commercial Hedging segment serves its commercial clients through its team of risk management consultants.
