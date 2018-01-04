Perceptron (PRCP) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Perceptron earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the scientific and technical instruments company an impact score of 45.6543093744192 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Perceptron (PRCP) opened at $9.74 on Thursday. Perceptron has a 12 month low of $5.96 and a 12 month high of $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.23. Perceptron had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 million.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces and sells a range of automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection and three-dimensional (3D) scanning. The Company’s products include 3D machine vision solutions, robot guidance, coordinate measuring machines (CMMs), laser scanning and advanced analysis software.

