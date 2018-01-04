Penumbra Inc (PEN) Director Sells $31,446.75 in Stock

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Director Thomas Wilder sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $31,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,467. Penumbra Inc has a 12 month low of $64.85 and a 12 month high of $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $2,870.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.86.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Penumbra by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Penumbra by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Penumbra from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Penumbra from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc is a healthcare company focused on interventional therapies. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices. It has a portfolio of products that addresses medical conditions and clinical needs across two markets, neuro and peripheral vascular. The conditions that its products address include ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and various peripheral vascular conditions that can be treated through thrombectomy and embolization procedures.

