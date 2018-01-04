Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.20. 18,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $346.07, a PE ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti sold 2,082 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $45,179.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director H Grant Swartzwelder sold 6,959 shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $143,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $331,473 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 9.4% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 17,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 13.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 1.5% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 5.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas by 19.8% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 34,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc is engaged in the acquisition, management and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on its mineral and leasehold acreage. The Company’s mineral and leasehold properties are located primarily in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma and Texas, with properties also located in various other states.

