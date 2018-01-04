Paddy Power Bet (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Paddy Power Betfair Plc operates as an online betting and gaming company. Paddy Power Betfair Plc is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Paddy Power Bet alerts:

Paddy Power Bet (OTCMKTS PDYPY) opened at $59.50 on Thursday. Paddy Power Bet has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $60.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/paddy-power-bet-pdypy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold.html.

Paddy Power Betfair plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online interactive sports betting services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products, fixed odds games betting, online games and casino, and business-to-business services, as well as peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker.

Receive News & Ratings for Paddy Power Bet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paddy Power Bet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.