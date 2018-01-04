P. Bradley Adams Acquires 1,571 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) CEO P. Bradley Adams purchased 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,694.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

P. Bradley Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 28th, P. Bradley Adams purchased 1,500 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,495.00.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.2% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 929,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,241,000 after buying an additional 78,354 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,076,000. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 20.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 136,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902 shares during the period. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with a focus on current distributions paid to stockholders. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products.

