P. Bradley Adams Acquires 1,571 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) CEO P. Bradley Adams purchased 1,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $44,694.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
P. Bradley Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 28th, P. Bradley Adams purchased 1,500 shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $42,495.00.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (TYG) opened at $30.50 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $37.11.
About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks a high level of total return with a focus on current distributions paid to stockholders. The Fund invests primarily in equity securities of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and their affiliates that transport, gather, process or store natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined petroleum products.
