Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) has earned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 62.7% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 65.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 42.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 22.7% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor ( OMI ) traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.22. 733,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,180.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Owens & Minor will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) Receives $25.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/owens-minor-inc-omi-receives-25-25-consensus-target-price-from-brokerages.html.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare services company that connects the world of medical products to the point of care. The Company provides supply chain assistance to the providers of healthcare services and the manufacturers of healthcare products, supplies and devices. The Company’s segments include Domestic, International and Clinical & Procedural Solutions (CPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.