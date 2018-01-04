Oppenheimer Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. Oppenheimer analyst B. Chittenden expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on USB. Instinet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Nomura cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

U.S. Bancorp (USB) opened at $54.56 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90,540.00, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 113,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $2,465,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $4,876,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,776,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,809,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,660,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,009,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Oppenheimer Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q1 2018 Earnings (USB)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/oppenheimer-weighs-in-on-u-s-bancorps-q1-2018-earnings-usb.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp is a multi-state financial services holding company. The Company provides a full range of financial services, including lending and depository services, cash management, capital markets, and trust and investment management services. It also engages in credit card services, merchant and automated teller machine (ATM) processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing.

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.