OpGen (OPGN) versus Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) is one of 190 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OpGen to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get OpGen alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OpGen and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 OpGen Competitors 560 2524 6784 133 2.65

OpGen presently has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 426.32%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 14.11%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OpGen is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -533.47% -1,289.51% -234.78% OpGen Competitors -4,537.20% -465.58% -42.72%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OpGen and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.03 million -$19.16 million -0.31 OpGen Competitors $217.40 million -$39.57 million -61.65

OpGen’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OpGen. OpGen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

OpGen has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OpGen’s rivals have a beta of 1.51, indicating that their average stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OpGen beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.