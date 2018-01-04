On Track Innovations (OTIV) Trading -4.9% Higher

On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.48 and last traded at $1.36. 1,410,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 644,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of On Track Innovations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of On Track Innovations in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.88, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in On Track Innovations stock. Geller Family Office Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of On Track Innovations Ltd (NASDAQ:OTIV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 899,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. On Track Innovations accounts for about 0.6% of Geller Family Office Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Geller Family Office Services LLC owned 2.19% of On Track Innovations at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. is a developer of cashless payment solutions. The Company’s segments include Retail and Mass Transit, Petroleum, Parking and Other. The Company offers solutions for banking, mobile network operators, vending, mass transit, petroleum and parking. The Company provides its customers with training and installation support, customer service and technical support.

