Media coverage about Ohr Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OHRP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ohr Pharmaceuticals earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.4179166440748 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Ohr Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OHRP) opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.27, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.72. Ohr Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Get Ohr Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ohr Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Ohr Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Ohr Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/ohr-pharmaceuticals-ohrp-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-study-finds.html.

OHR Pharmaceutical, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery technologies for the treatment of ocular disease. Its lead clinical program is topical Squalamine, a small molecule anti-angiogenic drug, which could provide a non-invasive therapy to enhance vision outcomes.

Receive News & Ratings for Ohr Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohr Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.