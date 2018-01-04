Odonate Therapeutics LLC to Post FY2017 Earnings of ($1.83) Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics LLC (NASDAQ:ODT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group issued their FY2017 earnings estimates for Odonate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Yee expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.83) per share for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ODT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
In other Odonate Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,291,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $30,999,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 416,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,709,332 shares of company stock valued at $41,023,268.
Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile
Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. It is focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).
