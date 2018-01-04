Nuveen New York Perf. Plus Muni Fund Inc (NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Perf. Plus Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0535 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen New York Perf. Plus Muni Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen New York Perf. Plus Muni Fund (NYSE:NAN) traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,200. Nuveen New York Perf. Plus Muni Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

Nuveen New York Performance Plus Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-end fund. The Fund seeks current income exempt from regular federal as well as New York State and New York City income tax. The Fund’s secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal, New York state, and New York City income taxes.

