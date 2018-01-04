Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (JMT)

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE:JMT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (NYSE JMT) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,950. Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 has a 12 month low of $22.93 and a 12 month high of $25.40.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 2 (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate attractive total returns through opportunistic investments in mortgage-backed security (MBS). It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in non-agency residential MBS and commercial MBS.

