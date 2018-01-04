Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NIQ) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.05. 25,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,050. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (the Fund) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing in a diversified portfolio of primarily investment grade quality municipal securities (approximately 80% of managed assets), the income from which is exempt from regular federal income tax.

