Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NCA) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.25. 37,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.37, a P/E ratio of -1,025.00 and a beta of -0.04. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from both regular federal and California state income taxes, and in the case of California Alternative Minimum Tax (AMT)-Free Income (NKX) the AMT applicable to individuals, by investing primarily in a portfolio of municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities within the state of California or certain United States territories.

