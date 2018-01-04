Novartis (NVS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nord/LB

Novartis (NYSE:NVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on shares of Novartis from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

Shares of Novartis (NVS) traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. 1,155,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,650. The company has a market capitalization of $225,150.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. Novartis has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 42,797.5% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,914,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 9,447,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 172.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,294,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,606,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 25.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after acquiring an additional 717,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which provides healthcare solutions. The Company is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, Alcon and Corporate activities.

