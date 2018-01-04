Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (NECB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on January 24th

Northeast Community Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:NECB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th.

Shares of Northeast Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS NECB) opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Northeast Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Northeast Community Bancorp Company Profile

NorthEast Community Bancorp, Inc is the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its market area. The Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits and investing those funds into mortgage and commercial loans.

