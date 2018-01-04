Nord/LB Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oddo Bhf set a €125.00 ($148.81) price objective on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($119.05) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup set a €123.00 ($146.43) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($125.00) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($141.67) target price on shares of Merck KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €107.57 ($128.06).

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) opened at €90.86 ($108.17) on Tuesday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €87.33 ($103.96) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($136.90). The company has a market cap of $11,760.00 and a P/E ratio of 21.28.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

