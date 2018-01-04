Nobilis Health (HLTH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Nobilis Health Corp. own and manage ambulatory and acute care facilities for healthcare services. In addition, it owns and manages ambulatory surgery centers, acute care hospital, imaging centers and urgent care clinic. The company operates primarily in Houston, Dallas and Scottsdale, Arizona. Nobilis Health Corp. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “
Nobilis Health (HLTH) opened at $1.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.04, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of -0.82. Nobilis Health has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Sii Investments Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the second quarter worth about $113,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Nobilis Health by 87.7% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 91,514 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares in the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Nobilis Health by 130.2% during the second quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC now owns 166,452 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 94,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the third quarter worth about $748,000.
About Nobilis Health
Nobilis Health Corp. (Nobilis) owns and manages healthcare facilities in the States of Texas and Arizona, consisting primarily of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and acute-care and surgical hospitals. The Company’s segments include Medical Services, Marketing Services and Corporate. The Medical Services segment owns and manages approximately nine healthcare facilities in Texas and Arizona; over four hospitals, and approximately five ambulatory surgery centers.
