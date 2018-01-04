NEXT (NXT) Given “Buy” Rating at Investec

Investec reissued their buy rating on shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) in a research note released on Wednesday. Investec currently has a GBX 4,940 ($66.05) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXT. reaffirmed a reduce rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.81) price target on shares of NEXT in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Group increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,600 ($61.51) to GBX 5,200 ($69.53) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($58.83) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, October 16th. HSBC reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($50.81) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($56.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NEXT presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,285.75 ($57.30).

NEXT (NXT) traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,748 ($63.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,506. The firm has a market cap of $6,930.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,109.35. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,565 ($47.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,355 ($71.60).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a GBX 45 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney bought 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,313 ($57.67) per share, for a total transaction of £17,467.65 ($23,355.60).

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering clothing, footwear, accessories and home products. The Company’s segments include NEXT Retail, a chain of over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; NEXT Directory, an online and catalogue shopping business with over four million active customers and international Websites serving approximately 70 countries; NEXT International Retail, with approximately 200 mainly franchised stores; NEXT Sourcing, which designs and sources NEXT branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells Lipsy branded younger women’s fashion products, and Property Management, which holds properties and property leases which are sub-let to other segments and external parties.

