Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Nevada Gold & Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.68.
Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter. Nevada Gold & Casinos had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.67%.
About Nevada Gold & Casinos
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc is a gaming company involved in financing, developing, owning and operating gaming properties and projects. The Company’s segments include Washington, South Dakota, Nevada and Corporate. The Company operated a portfolio of nine mini-casinos in Washington State (Washington), which include restaurants, bars and approximately 126 table games, at April 30, 2016.
