Nevada Gold & Casinos (UWN) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) opened at $2.56 on Tuesday. Nevada Gold & Casinos has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter. Nevada Gold & Casinos had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nevada Gold & Casinos by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,106,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98,596 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nevada Gold & Casinos by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Nevada Gold & Casinos

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc is a gaming company involved in financing, developing, owning and operating gaming properties and projects. The Company’s segments include Washington, South Dakota, Nevada and Corporate. The Company operated a portfolio of nine mini-casinos in Washington State (Washington), which include restaurants, bars and approximately 126 table games, at April 30, 2016.

