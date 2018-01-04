Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 945 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 2,787,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,046,000 after buying an additional 124,298 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,206,000 after buying an additional 95,205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,120,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 399,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,427,000 after buying an additional 76,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ DVY) opened at $98.80 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $99.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17,940.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.798 per share. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.34%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/neuberger-berman-group-llc-sells-945-shares-of-ishares-select-dividend-etf-dvy.html.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.