Netlist (NLST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $2.46 target price on shares of Netlist in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of Netlist ( NLST ) traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.14, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of -1.36. Netlist has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Netlist stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,400,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.99% of Netlist worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures and sells a range of memory subsystems for datacenter, data storage and computing markets. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of memory subsystems for the server, computing and communications markets. The Company’s memory subsystems consist of combinations of dynamic random access memory integrated circuits (DRAM ICs or DRAM), NAND flash memory (NAND flash), application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and other components assembled on printed circuit boards (PCBs).

