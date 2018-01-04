Needelman Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,895 Shares of Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Needelman Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 3.5% of Needelman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Needelman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 2,835.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,161,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,554,000 after buying an additional 1,122,159 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 80.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,583,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,953,000 after buying an additional 706,775 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 12,287.7% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 596,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,260,000 after buying an additional 591,898 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Anthem in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,758,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,804,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,603,000 after buying an additional 479,046 shares in the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.42, for a total transaction of $212,636.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,222 shares in the company, valued at $265,687.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $4,433,081.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,668 shares in the company, valued at $18,397,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,830 shares of company stock worth $9,880,228. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Anthem Inc (ANTM) traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.21. 1,062,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Anthem Inc has a 12 month low of $142.04 and a 12 month high of $236.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $59,110.00, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anthem declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc is a health benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other. It offers a spectrum of network-based managed care plans to large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its managed care plans include preferred provider organizations; health maintenance organizations; point-of-service plans; indemnity plans and other hybrid plans, including consumer-driven health plans; and hospital only and limited benefit products.

