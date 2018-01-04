Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,368 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Navigator worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVGS. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,489,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Navigator by 518.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,541 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 303,090 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Navigator by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 736,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Navigator by 1,413.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,419 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) opened at $10.30 on Thursday. Navigator Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $566.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Navigator had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $70.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Navigator in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Navigator from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navigator presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Navigator Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

