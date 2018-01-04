Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Director Ira G. Boots Sells 33,689 Shares

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) Director Ira G. Boots sold 33,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $640,764.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ira G. Boots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Milacron alerts:

On Wednesday, December 13th, Ira G. Boots sold 24,300 shares of Milacron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $443,718.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Ira G. Boots sold 43,077 shares of Milacron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $786,155.25.

Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.78. 363,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Milacron Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,313.36, a P/E ratio of -625.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Milacron had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 765.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Milacron in the third quarter worth $101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 17.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Milacron by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Milacron in the third quarter worth $132,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milacron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Milacron from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Milacron in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN) Director Ira G. Boots Sells 33,689 Shares” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn-director-ira-g-boots-sells-33689-shares.html.

Milacron Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.