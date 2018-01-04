Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Jaffray Companies

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.87.

Shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.11. 21,180,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,700,000. The firm has a market cap of $672,020.00, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,496,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $333,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,797,141.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,759,420 in the last 90 days. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners grew its position in Microsoft by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 1,648 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Microsoft by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,572 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation is a technology company. The Company develops, licenses, and supports a range of software products, services and devices. The Company’s segments include Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal Computing. The Company’s products include operating systems; cross-device productivity applications; server applications; business solution applications; desktop and server management tools; software development tools; video games, and training and certification of computer system integrators and developers.

