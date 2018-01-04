Michael J. Hartnett Sells 500 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Stock

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 500 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michael J. Hartnett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 3,500 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $450,765.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, Michael J. Hartnett sold 6,300 shares of RBC Bearings stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $810,684.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at $124.51 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $3,067.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 71.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 106.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBC Bearings by 17.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

