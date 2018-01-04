MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0315 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,150. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $7.41.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The Fund invests, under normal market conditions, approximately 80% of its net assets, including assets attributable to preferred shares and borrowings for investment purposes, in municipal bonds.

