Metro Bancorp (METR) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Metro Bancorp (NASDAQ: METR) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Metro Bancorp to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Metro Bancorp and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Metro Bancorp Competitors 415 3017 2423 78 2.36

As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Metro Bancorp’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Metro Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Metro Bancorp and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Metro Bancorp N/A N/A 20.14 Metro Bancorp Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.85

Metro Bancorp’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Metro Bancorp. Metro Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Metro Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro Bancorp 16.68% 7.88% 0.75% Metro Bancorp Competitors 20.44% 8.67% 0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Metro Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Metro Bancorp pays out 20.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 35.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Metro Bancorp rivals beat Metro Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Metro Bancorp

Metro Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company provides full banking services through its subsidiary, Metro Bank (the Bank), which is a state-chartered bank. The Bank offers its lending and depository services from its main store in Lemoyne, Pennsylvania, and its around 33 other full-service stores located in Cumberland, Dauphin, York, Berks, Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, Pennsylvania. The Bank provides retail and commercial banking services for consumers and small and mid-sized companies. The Bank’s lending and investment activities are funded principally by retail deposits gathered through its retail store office network. The Bank provides a range of retail banking services and products, including free personal checking accounts and business checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit (CDs), individual retirement accounts, club accounts, and debit card services, among others.

